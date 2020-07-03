Ahmedabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani will visit Surat on Saturday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation there since the diamond hub is emerging as the second outbreak hotspot in the state after Ahmedabad.

Over 5,400 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in Surat, 200 people have succumbed to the infection, and the daily caseload has been rising over the past two weeks.

Rupani will be accompanied by deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is also state health minister, state chief secretary Anil Mukim and CM's chief principal secretary K Kailasnathan.

"Rupani will review the condition of public health facilities of Surat when the cases of coronavirus have risen and will review preparedness of the district administration by conducting various meetings during the day," a CMO statement said.

On June 19, Surat had just 93 cases per day, while Ahmedabad's tally of daily infections was 312.

On June 25, however, Surat's tally had jumped to 152 while Ahmedabad's daily count had come down to 225.

On June 27, Surat accounted for 174 and Ahmedabad 197 of the 600-plus cases reported in the state.

On June 30, for the first time since the outbreak, the number of cases per day in Surat overtook that of Ahmedabad, while on Friday, both Ahmedabad and Surat reported 204 cases each.

As per officials, opening of diamond units on June 1 may be a reason for the sharp rise in cases.

A total of 570 staff and kin linked to these units have tested positive so far, said Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani.

Diamond polishing units were ordered shut from June 30 for one week.

The Surat Municipal Corporation has also decided to shut paan shops in Katargaam, Varachha and Sarthana from July 5.

