Punjab [India], May 12 (ANI): Two days after India and Paksitan came to an understanding on cessation of hositilities, locals in border areas of Punjab expressed relief as the situation gradually returns to normal following recent tensions.

In Pathankot, a resident said, "Since this understanding has come into place, slowly, the situation is changing, markets are opening. We hope this continues like this. War is not a solution."

Similarly, in Ferozepur, another local said, "The atmosphere is good and peaceful. Peace should be maintained. War is not a solution."

People in both districts are hopeful for continued calm and stability in the region.

After days of tensions between India and Pakistan, the situation in Punjab's Amritsar remained normal on Sunday morning.

Manjeet Singh, a local here, said that the people of Amritsar have utmost faith in the Army.

"All the drone attacks Pakistan launched were thwarted and given a fitting reply by the Army...So, people of Amritsar trust the Army. There is no panic here...The mistake they committed last night, when they violated the ceasefire, is highly condemnable. They will be given a fitting reply," Singh said, speaking to ANI.

Another local stated that the situation was normal.

"People are leading normal lives. We are getting ration, water and oil normally...I do not want the peace in the country to ever be disrupted...No country can progress through wars. People in India want progress..." he said.

In other parts of the country along the northern and western borders, the situation also returned to normal. The streets of Barmer in Rajasthan bustled with life as the district administration lifted restrictions on all public activities.

According to the district officials, shops and markets will open at their regular times, and public activities will resume normally. Importantly, no drone attacks or shelling were reported in the region last night.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the situation was normal in Samba, Kupwara, Poonch and Ur, regions that had been the target of unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side.

Jitendar Singh, a local from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir said that no incidents were reported overnight.

"Nothing happened over the night. It was only yesterday that firing took place in Akhnoor. We hope it remains the same. However, we can't trust them as they can do anything," the local said, speaking to ANI. (ANI)

