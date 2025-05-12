Saharanpur, May 12: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Saharanpur district. Police officials said that the minor girl was raped and murdered by a 50-year-old man at a graveyard in the city. The alleged incident occurred on Friday evening, May 9, and the accused was identified as the victim's neighbour. After the incident, the police arrested the accused on Sunday, May 11.

According to a report in The Times of India, the incident took place when the minor girl was playing outside her house in Saharanpur. Cops said that on the day of the incident, the accused kidnapped the minor girl and raped her. Later, he strangled her to death, fearing that he would be caught. After killing the victim, the accused hid her body in the bushes, hardly 200 metres away from her house. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pharmacist Beaten to Death With Sticks and Rods Inside Clinic in Barabanki, Land Dispute Suspected.

As the girl was missing, her family launched a search for her, but she was not found. The next day, her body was discovered by a local in the morning. Acting on the victim's family's complaint, the police registered an FIR under BNS sections 103 (murder), 65(2) (rape), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 5/6 Pocso Act. Confirming the incident, Vyom Bindal, SP of Saharanpur, said that the accused is an alcoholic and unmarried.

After being arrested, the accused was produced before a cour,t which sent him to jail. During the preliminary investigation, cops found out that the victim's father worked as a daily wage labourer. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report revealed that the deceased girl was sexually assaulted before being throttled to death. Cops also said that there were injury marks and bruises all over the victim's body. Baghpat Shocker: Man Slits Wife’s Throat for Talking to Another Man on Phone in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

Further investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).