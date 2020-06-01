India News | As Music Needs Harmony, Discipline, So Does Fight Against Coronaviurs: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) International Convention via video conferencing and said historically music has played an inspiring and cohesive role in times of war and crisis.

He said just as there is a need for harmony and discipline in music, there is a need for similar harmony, restraint and discipline in the fight against coronavirus.

Also Read | Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Declares Cash Bonus to Policyholders for Financial Year 2019-20.

The Prime Minister said that even under these trying circumstances, the spirits of the musicians remained undeterred and that the theme of the convention focuses on how to alleviate the stress amongst the youth owing to the COVID -19 pandemic.

He said poets, singers and artists always scripted songs and music to bring the valour out of the people in such times.

Also Read | Punjab National Bank Cuts Repo-linked Lending Rate by 40 Bps to 6.65% From 7.05%.

"Even now, in such trying times when the world is fighting an invisible enemy, the singers, lyricists, and artists are scripting lines and singing songs that would increase the confidence of the people," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister recalled how 130 crore people of the country came together to clap, sound bells, blow conch shells to energise the entire nation in its fight against the pandemic.

"When 130 crore people come together with the same feeling and emotions it becomes music," he said.

"Just as there is a need for harmony and discipline in music, there is a need for similar harmony, restraint and discipline from every citizen to fight the corona pandemic," he added.

He lauded new elements in the SPIC MACAY convention this year like nature walk, heritage walk, literature and holistic food along with Yoga and Naad Yoga.

Elaborating on Naad Yoga, he said in India, Naad is considered to be the basis of music and also as the basis of the energy in self. He said that this Naad reaches its crescendo or Brahmnaad when "we regulate our inner energy through yoga and music". This is the reason that both music and yoga have the power of meditation and motivation, both are immense sources of energy, the Prime Minister said.

He said that music has not only been a source of happiness but also a means of service and a form of penance. "There have been many great musicians in our country who have lived their entire lives to serve humanity," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the fusion of ancient art and music with technology is also a demand of the times. Rising above the boundaries of states and languages, music is also strengthening the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' more than ever, he said.

PM Modi expressed the hope that this convention will also give a new direction to in country's fight against the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)