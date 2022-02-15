Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was released from jail here on Tuesday following Allahbad High Court granting from bail.

The High Court had granted him bail on Thursday.

Avdesh Kumar Singh, lawyer of Ashish Mishra, had said earlier in the day that Mishra will be released from the jail and there will be no restriction on his going out of the city.

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in violence on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri. (ANI)

