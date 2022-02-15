Samsung Galaxy S22 Series was introduced globally last week. The Galaxy S22 Series comprises Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. All models are available for pre-booking in India, but the company is yet to announce the India prices and availability. According to a report, the Galaxy S22 Series will go on sale in India on March 11, 2022. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series To Cost More Than Galaxy S21: Report.

According to MySmartPrice, the Galaxy S22 will retail at Rs 69,900, whereas the Ultra model will be priced from Rs 1,09,900. The price of the Galaxy S22 Plus model is not known, but it is said to cost similar to the Galaxy S21 Plus variant, which was launched last year.

From #Bridgerton to #BTS and the unveiling of the best of Galaxy smartphones yet, #SamsungUnpacked 2022 featured plenty of breathtaking moments. Relive them all herehttps://t.co/qyDYSrGnuq #Samsung — SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) February 13, 2022

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be offered in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Both models will be available in green, white and black colours. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also be sold in two storage options - 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S22 Series in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor instead of Exynos 2200.

