New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Congress party on Saturday appointed Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap (Bhai Jagtap) as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee replacing the outgoing president Eknath Gaikwad.

The party has appointed former MLC Charan Singh Sapra as working president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC).

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap as the new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Charan Singh Sapra will be the working president of MRCC," the statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing MRCC president Eknath Gaikwad," the statement added.

Venugopal further said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal of appointment of the president, working president, chairman and members of various committees of MRCC.

Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan is appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee, Dr Amarjit Singh R Manhas as chairman of the coordination committee and Suresh Hirayenna Shetty as the chairman of the manifesto and Publication committee.

The party has appointed Chandrakant Handore as the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in charge of the MRCC.

The MPCC chief will be the chairman of the Screening and Strategy Committee of MRCC, the president of MRCC has been appointed as co-chairman and Ganesh Yadav as panel secretary, the party said.

Former chief ministers of Maharashtra and MRCC chiefs will be ex-officio members of the panel.

The members of the panel include chairmen of the campaign committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee.

Amin Patel, Priya Dutt, Janet D'Souza and Upendra Doshi will also be members of the Strategy panel. (ANI)

