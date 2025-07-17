Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's Jaipur visit, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded answers on the investigation of Kanhaiya Lal murder case, a tailor who was beheaded inside his shop in Udaipur by two assailants in broad daylight on June 28, 2022.

Senior Congress leader Gehlot slammed Amit Shah for extensively mentioning Kanhaiya Lal murder case during the 2022 Assembly elections and transferring the case to National Investigation Agency, which has yet to serve justice.

In a post on X, Ashok Gehlot said, "Today, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah is coming to Jaipur. Before the assembly elections, you mentioned the Kanhaiya Lal case in every rally in Rajasthan and sought votes in its name. In this case, the Rajasthan Police arrested the accused within just four hours. Both accused were linked to the BJP. Even after this, the NIA, which comes under your ministry, took over the case overnight."

Ashok Gehlot accused BJP of promising a compensation of Rs 5lakh- 50 lakh, terming it as "lie" and reason for Congress government defeat.

"The entire BJP spread the lie of 5 lakh-50 lakh compensation in Rajasthan, and this lie was one of the biggest reasons for our government's defeat."

Gehlot added that NIA has failed to pronounced a verdict against the guilty in the past three years.

"Now, three years have passed since this case. The NIA court has not yet pronounced a verdict against the guilty because there isn't even a regular judge in the NIA court here. The NIA has not even been able to record witnesses' statements in three years," he said

Former Rajasthan CM demanded Amit Shah to answer the people of Jaipur over the prolonged wait for justice in Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

"Today, the Home Minister should answer the people of the state in Jaipur: how long will Kanhaiya Lal's family have to wait for justice? Will the BJP only play politics with this case? Are they not concerned with justice at all?" he said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was beheaded inside his shop in Udaipur by two assailants in broad daylight on June 28, 2022, for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The beheading of the Udaipur tailor sent shockwaves across the country and sparked a public outcry. The case was initially registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur but was later transferred to the NIA on June 29, 2022.

Amit Shah is set to visit Jaipur today where he will address the Cooperative and Employment Festival (ANI)

