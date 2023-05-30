New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday laid the foundation stone of new Rajasthan House at Prithviraj Road area in the national capital here.

According to officials, the reconstruction of Rajasthan House is being taken up at approximately 2 lakh square feet area at a cost of Rs 136 crore.

The new building will have 90 rooms, parking space for 125 vehicles, and it will be equipped with all modern amenities including restaurant, and offices for leaders and staff.

The building will also be equipped with Solar power system to provide an alternative source of power and reduce electricity consumption.

The restaurant will be made on the theme of Rajasthan and local dishes of Rajasthan will also be available there.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot stressed the need for the new Rajasthan House, saying that the old Rajasthan House have very few (40-50) rooms while the new building will have around 90 rooms.

Along with this, the Chief Minister said that the leaders should stay only in the circuit house, guest house and state buildings so that the public knows the place of the leaders' stay, and can easily meet their leaders.

Taha Ansari, the Managing Director of the manufacturing company engaged in re-construction of Rajasthan House, said that the House will be ready in 18 months.

"The stone of Rajasthan will be used in the construction of Rajasthan House and it will be built by the team of Rajasthan so that one can get a glimpse of Rajasthan in Delhi," he said. (ANI)

