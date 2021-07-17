New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A member of the notorious Ashok Pradhan gang was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in north west Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Gaurav alias Monti, was leading the operations of the gang in Delhi. He was also declared a ‘bad character' of the Bawana Police Station, they said.

Gaurav, involved in 13 criminal cases including murder, was arrested Friday night, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, "Information was received on Friday night that the accused would be coming near Rohini Sector 37. Sub-inspector Chetan along with his team laid a trap. They noticed the accused coming on a motorcycle and tried to stop him.

“The accused fired three rounds on the police team. In retaliation, our team fired six rounds to control the situation,” he said.

During the exchange of fire, the gangster received bullet injuries in both his legs. He was then overpowered and apprehended, police said.

The pistol used by Gaurav for firing on the police team along with four live cartridges was seized from his possession, Tayal said.

According to police, the accused had initially joined the Rajesh Bawana gang and later associated himself with the Ashok Pradhan gang.

He was also the mastermind of an extortion and robbery-cum-murder incident in Qutubgarh village here in June, they said.

Gaurav was convicted in a case of murder registered at the Bawana Police Station. He came out on bail in March last year, they added.

