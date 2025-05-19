New Delhi (Haryana) [India], May 19 (ANI): Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia on Monday criticised Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad for not appearing before the commission in connection with his social media comments on Operation Sindoor.

She described his non-appearance on May 15 as "shocking" and "telling."

Speaking to the media, Bhatia said, "We visited the university to hold talks with the professor. I would have liked if he had apologised, but he did not intend to do so. By not appearing before the commission, he proved that what he said was true. On the 15th, by not appearing or meeting us at his university, it was shocking."

Mahmudabad, the head of the Political Science department at Ashoka University, was arrested on Sunday by Haryana Police from his residence in Delhi. He was remanded to two days of police custody after two FIRs were registered against him, including charges related to endangering India's sovereignty and promoting communal disharmony.

The Women's Commission had earlier stated that his comments were disparaging to women officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

Responding to the arrest, Ashoka University said in a statement, "We have been made aware that Prof. Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody earlier today. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the case. The University will continue to cooperate with the Police and local authorities in the investigation fully."

The arrest has drawn criticism from opposition leaders.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram posted on X, "I have read and re-read the entire tweet of Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad. Which portion of the statement did Haryana Police find objectionable and violative of law? Will someone from Haryana Police please enlighten us?"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the arrest, saying, "The arrest of Ashoka University professor, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, shows how fearful the BJP is of any opinion disliked by them."

Kharge referred to other recent incidents, including the remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and said, "BJP-RSS is hell bent on casting a narrative that anybody who represents pluralism or questions the government is a threat to its existence."

He added, "Supporting the Armed Forces and the government, when National Interest reigns supreme, does not mean that we cannot question the Government."

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Mahmudabad's plea challenging his arrest. A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih said it would list the matter for hearing on May 20 or 21.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mahmudabad, told the court, "He has been arrested for a patriotic statement. Please list it." (ANI)

