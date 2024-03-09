Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): The engineering solutions company Applied Materials today announced the commissioning of the 'India Validation Center' (IVC) at Applied Materials India, Bengaluru, by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Center marks the next step in the company's journey of enabling the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Built with the highest safety standards, the center enables early pilots, talent and capability development for the upcoming India Collaborative Engineering Center, including validation, process engineering, lab management and collaboration with academia and suppliers. It adds new capabilities to enable end-to-end design, characterization and qualification of semiconductor equipment. In this lab, Applied Materials demonstrated the capability to process 300-mm wafers in IVC; a first for private industry in India.

On this occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's semiconductor ecosystem has achieved significant growth over the past few years. The envisaged semiconductor ecosystem is going to play a huge part in making India a developed nation.

He further said that the India Validation Center is a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of our approach to building India's resiliency in chip manufacturing and Applied Materials has been a trusted partner in enabling the Indian semiconductor dream. Almost every consumer tech product that runs on a chip today has applied materials engineering imprinted in it. This Center will further help develop manufacturing capabilities in the sector and exemplify the trust that global companies have placed in India."

Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials said that we believe this is India's time to shine, and Applied Materials' India Validation Center is one of the many milestones in our innovation journey. We will continue to develop our capabilities in India to support customers and work with supply chain partners to strengthen the local ecosystem and help India's semiconductor industry succeed.

Satheesh Kuppurao, Vice President of Business Development and Country President of Applied Materials India, said that it is an exciting time to be part of the semiconductor value chain in India, and we are committed to developing the country's semiconductor ecosystem. The commissioning of our India Validation Center will enable us to coach, train, and demonstrate higher-level application development work that is needed to support the growing semiconductor ecosystem in India.

It is notable that Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. (ANI)

