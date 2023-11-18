Varanasi, November 18: The Varanasi district court on Saturday gave 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The ASI was earlier given time till November 17 to submit the report but on Friday, its counsel sought 15 more days from the court. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ASI Seeks 15-Day Extension From Varanasi Court for Filing Scientific Survey Report.

According to the counsel for the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav, the ASI sought more time due to non-availability of the technical report. While hearing the matter on Saturday, District Judge A K Vishvesh asked the ASI to submit its report by November 28. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: ASI May Seek More Time From Court on Gyanvapi Complex Survey Report, Say Lawyers Representing Hindu Litigants.

On November 2, the ASI had told the court it had "completed" the survey but may take some more time to compile the report, along with the details of the equipment used in the survey work. The court then granted additional time till November 17 for submitting the document. On October 5, the court had granted four more weeks to the ASI and said the duration of the survey would not be extended beyond this.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)