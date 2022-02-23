Gurugram, Feb 23 (PTI) A police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been suspended for allegedly thrashing a Medanta Hospital nursing staff here with a stick after his car touched the ASI's vehicle, officials said Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against ASI Gyanender Singh at the Sadar police station and a departmental inquiry initiated against him on Mayank Tomar's complaint, they said.

Also Read | DRDO-IIT Delhi Successfully Demonstrated Quantum Communication Between Prayagraj, Vindhyachal.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the ASI, posted in the Sadar police station, was suspended on Tuesday by the DCP (Headquarters).

According to the police, when the complainant was reversing his car in the early hours of Tuesday, it touched the ASI's vehicle outside the hospital.

Also Read | ED Confiscated Rs 18,000 Crore from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

The ASI got angry and allegedly beat Tomar mercilessly with a stick and broke his facial bone, according to the complaint.

Tomar, a resident of Govindpuram in Ghaziabad, lives in a PG in Sector 38 in Gurugram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)