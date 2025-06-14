Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) The authorities of the Jagannath temple in Puri have urged the ASI to complete repair work in the Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of the shrine in Puri during the coming Rath Yatra festival when the deities will be in another temple for nine days.

Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the custodian of the 12th-century temple, began repairing the Ratna Bhandar in July 2024 when it was reopened after 46 years.

In a letter, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee requested ASI Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat to expedite the ongoing conservation and repair work of the Ratna Bhandar.

Padhee said in the letter that the remaining work should be completed between June 28 and July 6 during the upcoming Rath Yatra. The chariot festival will be held on June 27.

During the annual Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, embarks on a journey from the shrine to the Gundicha Temple, considered their aunt's house, and stay there for a few days before returning. The deities travel in decorated chariots, pulled by thousands of devotees.

The Ratna Bhandar was also opened at the time of the Rath Yatra festival last year during the absence of the deities.

Padhee, an IAS officer, also informed the ASI that the agency's scheduled supervision of the Jagannath temple's 'Garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) should be carried out by an officer in the rank of deputy director or director during the festival.

He expressed gratitude to ASI for the work done in replacing the Khondalite stone near the ‘Aruna Stambha' and preserving the precious treasures till date.

‘Aruna Stambha', a monolithic rock representing 'Aruna', the charioteer of the Sun God, is placed in front of the Jagannath temple in Puri.

Padhee said that the ramp construction at the northern gate of the temple was completed following Supreme Court orders, under ASI supervision.

While the SJTA has submitted a revised design for air-conditioning of the ‘Natamandap' (dancing hall), he said the ASI's approval in this regard is awaited.

Padhee said that discussions are being held with ASI consultants on the illumination of the temple.

The letter also emphasised the importance of completing all pending tasks within deadlines to ensure the long-term conservation and safety of the Shree Jagannath Temple.

Meanwhile, Padhee held a meeting with four 'Badagrahi' (body guard of idols during rath Yatra) servitors during the day.

"There was a long discussion on how to conduct smooth Pahandi (procession) of deities. The administration has prohibited use of mobile phones on chariots. The servitors have been urged to ensure a smooth rath yatra," he said.

