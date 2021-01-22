New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Amid reports that a banned pro-Khalistan group has called for protests outside Indian missions in countries like the UK on Republic Day, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India has asked the states to take appropriate action for ensuring security of the mission premises.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said wherever Indian missions see that anti-India activities are taking place, they raise the issue with the government of that country and work with them.

Asked about banned Sikh for Justice calling for a blockade of Indian missions on January 26, he said in those countries where there have been protests outside the mission posts or protests are going to take place, "we have raised the issue of security of our diplomatic mission with local authorities".

"The responsibility of security of diplomatic mission is of the host country. We have asked these states to take appropriate action to ensure the security of our mission and staffers," he said.

"Wherever our missions see that anti-India activities are taking place, this issue is raised with the government of that country and we work with them," Srivastava said responding to a question on steps being taken by India on support extended by Khalistanis amid farmers' protests.

To another question on India being invited to G7 by the UK and what would be the agenda at that summit, he said it was too early to talk about agenda but pointed out that in these summits it is largely the priorities of the chair which are important.

On the recent visit by Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Srivastava said the holding of the high-level meeting despite the COVID restrictions is an example of the strength of the ties.

