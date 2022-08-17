Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Students appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and B.Ed and Bachelor of Hotel Management exams can change their exam batch if the dates of these exams clash, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday.

“Students appearing for MPSC exams along with B.Ed and BHMCT exams can write an email to administrators of the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the change of batch if dates are overlapping. The MPSC aspirants would get their batch changed,” the Higher and Technical Education Minister told the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

