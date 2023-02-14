Barpeta (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): Three persons including a woman were killed while several others were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups over a family dispute at the Sorbhog area in Assam's Barpeta district on Tuesday, the police said.

Barpeta police said that they have detained 14 persons so far.

Further details are awaited.

