Morigaon (Assam) [India], August 10 (ANI): As a part of a three-day campaign of Parthenium Free Pobitora, on the first day on Saturday, about a 5.2 hectares area of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district was cleared of Parthenium or Congress grass, an invasive weed, by the forest staff.

According to the authorities of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, about 40 forest staff members of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were led by Range Officer Pranjal Baruah within six hours of Invasive Alien Species (IASE) Eradication Drive.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership With Over 81.8 Lakh Journeys on August 8.

"Special precautions have been taken for the forest staff to get rid of the parthenium allergy during the drive. On August 10, the team will carry out a special drive to eradicate Parthenium from the Tamuliduva area with Members of EDCs and Pobitora Jeep Safari Association," Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, said.

He further said that special emphasis has been given by the Wildlife Sanctuary authority for improving the habitat of Rhinos and other animals of the Sanctuary by way of weed eradication, soil moisture conservation, etc, so that the carrying capacity of the ecosystem can be enhanced.

Also Read | Punjab Drug Haul: Former Security Officer of Punjab Congress MLA Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is known for holding the highest density of great one-horned rhinoceroses in the country.

According to the data of the last rhino population census conducted in 2022, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is home to 107 Indian one-horned rhinoceroses, and the wildlife sanctuary covers an area of 38.81 sq km. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)