Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 12 (ANI): Assam Police on Tuesday seized a huge quantity of cough syrup and have attested two persons in this regard in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

According to officials, the police seized 9700 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in the Churaibari area in Assam's Karimganj district.

Also Read | Free Haleem Offer by Hyderabad Hotel Triggers Chaos, Police Lathi-Charge To Disperse Crowd (Watch Video).

Based on intelligence input, a police team intercepted a truck at the Churaibari check post at the Assam-Tripura border.

Following a thorough search by Assam Police, approximately 193 cartons with about 9,700 bottles of Codeine phosphate cough syrup Eskuf/ Phensedyl were found in the vehicle, a police officer of Karimganj district said.

Also Read | Central Government Notifies New Marketing Code for Pharma Companies; Prohibits From Offering Gifts, Travel Facilities to Healthcare Professionals.

Two persons namely Sadananda Ray and Sanjay Ray, both residents of West Bengal, have been detained in this connection, the official said.

Further investigation on this matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)