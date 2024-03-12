Hyderabad, March 12: Tension prevailed in Hyderabad's Malakpet area on Tuesday night due to a stampede-like situation following a local hotel announcing free Haleem. Police carried out a baton charge to bring the situation under control and disperse the crowd as hundreds of people thronged Aazebo Bukhari Mandi Hotel for Haleem, a special dish sold usually during the holy month of Ramzan. Free Haleem Offer Leads to Massive Crowding Outside Hyderabad Restaurant, Police Resort to Lathi-Charge to Disperse Crowd (Watch Video)

On the first day of Ramzan, the hotel announced the free Haleem offer for one hour. A large number of people turned up at the hotel, leading to traffic jams in the busy area. Unable to control the crowd, the hotel management had to seek help from the police. A few people were injured in the baton charge. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 2nd Roza of Ramzan on March 13 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India

Free Haleem Offer by Hyderabad Hotel Triggers Chaos

VIDEO | Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd that thronged a restaurant in Hyderabad's Malakpet allegedly to get free Haleem earlier today. The restaurant management called the police after the crowd went out of control, leading to a massive traffic jam in the… pic.twitter.com/dBRnLO9sbd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

Police said the hotel had not sought permission for the offer and a case against the hotel management for nuisance and traffic congestion was registered at the Malakpet police station.

