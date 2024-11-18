Kamrup (Assam) [India], November 18 (ANI): Assam-based biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak launched a special outreach programme 'WeForNature' on Sunday, through a birdwatching event in Garbhanga reserve forest in Guwahati.

The birdwatching 101 event was organised in partnership with the Kamrup East Division of the Assam forest department.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Situation, Directs Officials To Take Proactive Steps.

"WeForNature is a comprehensive outreach programme of Aaranyak aimed at educating, mobilising, and involving people in more sustainable activities to promote a culture of environmental stewardship and human welfare by utilising various media platforms, approaches and related programmes," as per an official release.

The event drew 27 nature enthusiasts from across the country, including seasoned birders, who joined forces with 9 forest officials including Rosy Bora, Range Officer, Rani Range and led by expert birders, including Udayan Borthakur, Pranjal Mahananda, Devika Rani, and Partha Pratim Das.

Also Read | 'Ultra Feminist' Swara Bhasker Slammed for Meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani Who Once Opposed Women's Education As 'Haram'.

Pranab Goswami, organizing officer of Aaranyak coordinated various aspects of organizing the event.

Senior Scientist and Organizing Secretary of Aaranyak Udayan Borthakur said, "WeForNature aims to connect people with nature and build a network of environmentally conscious individuals in society."

"Under this programme, Aaranyak will organise several events, including nature watching, nature photography, eco talks and conservation adda etc in partnership with other institutes," Borthakur added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)