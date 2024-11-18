Bollywood actress and activist Swara Bhasker faced a major backlash after her recent meeting with Maulana Sajjad Nomani. The Veere Di Wedding actress, along with her husband Fahad Ahmad, on Saturday met the controversial figure, who once stated that it was 'haram' for parents to send their daughters to schools and colleges unsupervised. Pawan Kalyan Speaks in Marathi While Campaigning for NDA Candidates in Maharashtra's Deglur, Wins Hearts by Apologising for Speech Mistakes (Watch Video).

On Saturday (November 16), Swara, along with her husband Fahad Ahmad, who is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on an NCP (Sharad Pawar), visited Maulana Sajjad Nomani's office, where they were showered with his blessings. In the pictures shared by Fahad on his X (previously Twitter) handle, the Bollywood actress could be seen in a pastel salwar suit with her head covered with her dupatta. Sharing the pictures, the NCP candidate wrote, "Janab Hazrat Maulana Sajjad Nomani presented himself in the service of Sahab, and he showered us with blessings."

As soon as the pictures were shared online, netizens quickly reacted to them and slammed Swara, who is known for being vocal and advocating women's rights, meeting the controversial Islamic figure who has caused a stir previously with his controversial comments on women. One of the users wrote, "Ultra feminist Swara Bhasker received blessings by Deobandi Pro-Taliban fundamentalist Maulana Sajjad Nomani who often preached parents to avoid sending their daughter to educational institutions to prevent them turning 'kafir'. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Bag Checked by Election Commission Officials in Thane Ahead of Electoral Activities (Watch Video).

Feminist Swara Bhasker took blessings from Maulana Sajjad Nomani, who praised the Taliban for its capture of Afghanistan and opposed women's education, even claiming that it is 'haram' for parents to send their daughters to school or college unsupervised. pic.twitter.com/dDkAE4jH73 — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 17, 2024

Ultra feminist Swara Bhasker aka <whatever new name> received blessings by Deobandi Pro-Taliban fundamentalist Maulana Sajjad Nomani who often preached parents to avoid sending daughters to education institutions to prevent them turning "kafir". He openly speaks against… pic.twitter.com/dwKGdwveKk — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) November 17, 2024

Fahad Ahmad is set to contest the Maharashtra elections with an NCP ticket from Anushakti Nagar and will face NCP's Sana Malik. He was formerly with the Samajwadi Party and served as the state president of its youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. On the other hand, Swara Bhasker, who appeared in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Neel Battey Sannata and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo , among others, is away from the world world of showbiz and is focusing on supporting her husband's political campaigns.

