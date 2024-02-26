Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) The Assam government was aiming to promote sustainable and high-end tourism in the wildlife sector, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Monday.

For religious destinations, the state was looking for "mass tourism", he said.

Baruah was replying to a discussion on The Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, which was later passed by a voice vote in the House.

"It is for the first time that legislation has come for the tourism sector in the state. The state has been recording high tourist footfalls in the last two years as the state is without any agitations and disruptions," he said.

"We are trying to go for high-end tourism in sectors like wildlife. Mass tourism is not good for wildlife sanctuaries. Religious and destination tourism can be promoted as mass tourism sectors," he added.

The act will provide a comprehensive legal framework to the tourism sector of the state in order to promote it through various steps, mostly related to registration of all tourist-related facilities.

The bill will address several critical aspects of tourist management, infrastructure development and promotion.

