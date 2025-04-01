Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior BJP leader Numal Momin on Tuesday warned Bangladesh, saying that they should remember that India had "torn up" Pakistan in two parts in 1971.

Numal Momin stated that India can defeat Pakistan and Bangladesh once again. "I want to remind Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus that India had torn up Pakistan once in 1971 - East Pakistan and West Pakistan - (Currently Pakistan and Bangladesh). India can again tear up this Pakistan and Bangladesh," He told ANI, reacting to Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus's comment on seven sisters of Northeast India.

"My opinion is that Bangladesh should be divided in two parts, in one part Bangladeshi Muslims should stay and in other part Hindu, Christian, Budhhist, Jain, Sikh they should live. So, Muhammad Yunus should be very careful commenting against India. We don't want the bilateral relationship to be disturbed by it. But we should warn they shouldn't play against the Northeast region. They shouldn't play against the Northeast people. Because this Northeast is very much part of our nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a special interest in uplifting this Northeast region. We are developing in such a rapid way. This is a warning from the Northeast region that Muhammad Yunus should restrain from giving such comments. Otherwise, he must be ready to suffer," Numal Momin said.

On the other hand, talking about the 'Chicken's Neck' corridor, the Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker said that many conspiracies are going on against India.

"They (China, Bangladesh) are doing a serious conspiracy against India. But under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, any evil design of Bangladesh and China will be defied. Our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has correctly suggested an underground road, which will be very safe and a shortcut, and it will help proper connectivity to the rest of the country. In future, it will help us. I must thank the Chief Minister for his valuable idea and suggestion", he added. (ANI)

