Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) The Assam Assembly's budget session will be held from February 17 to March 25, an official said on Thursday.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the session's inaugural day will take place in Kokrajhar, the official added. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will deliver the opening address.

Following a one-day break, the rest of the session will be held at the Assam Assembly complex here from February 19.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the state budget for 2025-26 financial year on March 10.

A host of bills, reports and resolutions are likely to be tabled during the session, the official added.

