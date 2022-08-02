Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], August 1 (ANI): Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) on Monday extended its contribution of rupees one crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Assam towards combating flood situation.

BCPL has been carrying out various social activities in and around its operational areas to promote the growth of society.

The cheque was presented to Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, by Reep Hazarika, Managing Director BCPL in the presence of Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, on 31st July 2022 in the CM's Office, Dispur. The Chief Minister was all praise for the noble endeavour by BCPL.

Earlier today, the waters of an overflowing Jiadhal river submerged several villages in the Dhakuakhana area in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The flood waters have also submerged a part of the Dhakuakhana-Gogamukh connecting road.

The water level of the Jiadhal river has risen up following incessant rains in the neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the reports, at least six villages in the Dhakuakhana area were affected by the flooding and thousands of bighas of cropland in the area are still under water.

The flood water has also entered the houses of many villagers and also inundated schools.

Apart from Dhakuakhana, the flood waters have submerged 36 villages in the Dhemaji district also.Nealy 15,000 people of Dhemaji district have been affected in the flood.According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 49 villages of five districts of the state are still affected.As per the ASDMA, the total death toll in Assam in this year's flood and landslides has mounted to 199. (ANI)

