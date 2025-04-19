Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk visited the IWT terminal at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district to assess its functionality and technical calibre as an important port of call for cargo exports from Bhutan to the global markets.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the IWT Terminal as "a noteworthy addition in our quest for improving infrastructure as well as encouraging inland waterways for progress and prosperity."

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the IWT Terminal at Jogighopa on 18 February 2025, along with Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, the Minister of Industries, Commerce & Employment in the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Cargo movement commenced from that day from IWT Jogighopa, confirming its operation for business.

Speaking on the visit, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "It is a historic moment that the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, visited the recently inaugurated IWT Jogighopa terminal as well as the Jogighopa Multi Modal Logistical Park (MMLP). Both projects are aligned with the vision of PM Narendra Modi's Act East policy for inclusive growth and sustainable development. This visit further deepens the long-standing friendship, trust, and shared prosperity for both India and Bhutan."

The terminal is strategically important as it is located 91 km from Gelephu in Bhutan, 108 km from the Bangladesh border, and 147 km from Guwahati. This makes it crucial for India's bilateral trade ties with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The Jogighopa terminal is also one of the declared Ports of call under PIWT&T between India and Bangladesh. By the year 2027, this terminal is expected to handle a cargo of 1.1 million tonnes per annum.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 82 crore, the Jogighopa terminal has an RCC jetty with an RCC approach designed for an Electric Level Luffing (ELL) crane for cargo handling.

The terminal also has infrastructural facilities such as an administrative building, a customs office building, an immigration office, a truck parking area, a 1100 sqm covered storage area with power backup, and 11,000 sqm open storage.

Among those who were present were Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Ravi Kota, the Director, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), senior officials of District Administration and IWAI, and officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan. (ANI)

