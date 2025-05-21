Dergaon (Assam), May 21 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved policies for concert tourism and solar power generation, and the upgradation of Khanikar Stadium in Dibrugarh into the largest such facility in the state.

It also gave its nod to provide personal security to individuals with credible threat perceptions against payment of remuneration to the government.

Also Read | PM Modi's Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Home State on May 26 and 27, Inaugurate INR 20,000 Crore Locomotive Plant in Dahod.

Addressing a press conference at Dergaon in Golaghat district after chairing the Cabinet meet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Individuals, facing credible threats, can now apply for personal security, subject to the condition that they must pay a remuneration to the government. This facility will be granted only after a due assessment of the threat perception.”

He said the Cabinet has approved a new policy for the Concert Economy.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

“Our state was losing out on the Concert Economy to other states, including our neighbour Meghalaya. This policy aims to position Assam as a premier music and entertainment tourism hub to host large-scale concerts and music festivals,” Sarma said.

Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat will be developed as concert tourism hubs under this policy, he said, adding that the first such programme will be organised in December in Guwahati.

The Cabinet has okayed ‘Assam Solar Power Generation Promotion Policy 2025', which aims to generate 3,500 MW capacity by 2030 and attract public and private investments to create 15,000 jobs, the chief minister said.

A proposal for notification to include over 47,000 hectares of land under the 6th addition to Kaziranga National Park has also been green-lighted, Sarma said.

Some of the areas, included originally under the 6th addition, have been kept out, though inclusion of new places has ensured that the total area of the sanctuary has increased, he added.

The chief minister said that Rs 209 crore has been approved to upgrade Khanikar Stadium in Dibrugarh from a 5,000 to a 35,000-seat capacity, which will make it the largest stadium in the state.

The council of ministers also gave its nod to a proposal of spending Rs 284 crore for the construction of an Assam Assembly building in Dibrugarh, including an MLA hostel and an auditorium with a 1000-seat capacity, he added.

Sarma said that the Cabinet has sanctioned over Rs 205 crore as the last and final share of investment of the Government of Assam's committed contribution to the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery Ltd.

“With this, the government of Assam will complete the investment of Rs 823 crore for NRL's expansion as committed earlier,” he added.

Sarma said administrative approval has also been given for the Phase 2 construction and development of residential quarters and associated facilities at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, at a cost of Rs 229.41 crore, which is expected to be completed in two years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)