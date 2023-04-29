Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 29 (ANI): Assam cabinet on Saturday approved Rs 614.93 crore for the construction of the Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital.

The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the state cabinet decision, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that, several other decisions were also taken in the cabinet meeting.

"To promote districts as the fulcrum of administration and take governance closer to people, the policy approved for maintaining district teams throughout the year, the release of IAS, ACS, ALRS officers intending to proceed on long leaves and under regular order of transfer without impacting district team structure, number of ADCs, SDOs, Assistant Commissioners of each district to be fixed as per size, requirements and complexities, policy for replacement of officers proceeding on long leaves by attachment/posting against officers availing long leaves for more than 60 days on earned leave etc., and the process for release of officers under orders of regular transfer till a suitable replacement is posted. DC/SDO (Civil) having inadequate strength of officers will not immediately release officers intending to proceed on long leaves without getting a suitable replacement, emergency situations requiring leaves on medical grounds/reasons beyond control will be kept outside the purview", Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

He also said that the state cabinet decided to give a 3 per cent increment over the current fixed pay drawn by all 170 contractual employees of 5 minimum it is under the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship department.

"Criteria for performance appraisal of DCs for recording in annual performance appraisal report based on specific monitorable parameters and measures parameters will be assessed while reviewing the work of DCs and carry 40 per cent weightage in appraisal report other assessments of personal attributes having 30 per cent weightage and functional capability carrying 30 per cent weightage in appraisal report to be based on the personal assessment of reporting, reviewing, accepting authority", the Assam Minister said.

He also said that the recruitment results of 3rd-grade government posts will be declared on May 3 and 4th-grade posts results on May 4.

"To fulfil its commitment of providing 1 lakh jobs, the Assam government to give appointment letters of 50,000 jobs on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a mark of the current state government's second anniversary", Jayanta Malla Baruah said. (ANI)

