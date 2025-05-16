Guwahati, May 16 (PTI) The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved several key initiatives, including benefits for two investors under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA), foodgrain subsidies for additional items starting October and setting up a dairy plant by AMUL.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, shared the decisions on X.

"In today's meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we resolved to: Allow AMUL to set up a Dairy processing plant with a capacity of 1 lakh litres/day," he said.

The Cabinet also decided to roll out foodgrain subsidy from October, enhance remuneration of ICT teachers and provide benefits under IIPA to two investors, he added.

According to details shared by the chief minister, the Cabinet approved two investment proposals under the IIPA to attract private investment and create job opportunities in the state.

These projects have a combined investment outlay of Rs 457.98 crore and are expected to generate employment for around 1,000 people.

To give a fillip to dairy production, the Cabinet approved to lease 20 bighas to AMUL for setting up a state-of-the-art product dairy plant at the Institute of Farm Management Campus, Rani.

AMUL will set up this processing unit with a capacity of 1 lakh litres per day at an approximate cost of Rs 75 crore, which may go up to Rs 150 crore.

This plant will benefit around 20,000 dairy farmers and is part of an MoU signed during Advantage Assam business summit 2.0, the chief minister said.

The council of ministers also approved the distribution of subsidised masur dal, sugar and salt to NFSA beneficiaries from October in select districts from November in all districts.

Each commodity will be provided in separate packets to ensure customers have a choice to purchase individual products.

After subsidy, the final selling price of masur dal will be Rs 69 per kg, sugar Rs 38 and salt Rs 10.

To secure the future of ICT (Information Communication Technology) instructors, the Cabinet approved the enhancement of their monthly honorarium to Rs 20,000 from October.

The council of ministers also approved a service guarantee of the instructors until the age of 60.

The ICT employees will also be eligible for the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Aarogya Yojana, along with the Apun Ghar and Apun Bahan schemes, the chief minister added.

