Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Assam government has suspended an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer for her alleged rude and inappropriate behaviour with Singaporean and ASEAN delegations during the two-day long international conclave held recently in Guwahati.

The conclaves were held in Guwahati from May 27 to May 29.

In a notification issued by T P Borgohain, Secretary of the Personnel department of the state government said that Barbie Hazarika, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Kamrup (M) and OSD Secondary Education department were temporarily attached to the Act East Policy Affairs Department."A report has been received from the Act East Policy Affairs Department that the Singapore delegation has raised a serious complaint regarding her rude and inappropriate behaviour and the ASEAN delegation has also expressed their displeasure over her behaviour which has brought a bad name to the state and country as well," read the notification. The government notification issued on Thursday also stated that such irresponsible behaviour caused a serious dent in the diplomatic relation between India and other ASEAN countries and has wasted the sincere efforts of the state government for economic involvement with ASEAN in general and Singapore in particular. "Therefore, pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding, Barbie Hazarika, ACS, Assistant Commissioner, Kamrup (M) and OSD Secondary Education department, is placed under suspension under Rule 6(1) (a) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect," the notification read.

During the period of suspension, the headquarter of Barbie Hazarika, ACS will remain as Kamrup (M), it added. (ANI)

