Guwahati, Dec 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday directed officials for the revival of Assam State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (ASIDCL) so that it can contribute towards the development of the state.

The ASIDCL was formed in 2016 for the capacity enhancement of Public Works Department (PWD), but it could not live up to its mandate, an official statement said.

With the PWD taking up several flagship schemes for building and revamping the state roads, the revival of ASIDCL as a catalyst for development has become pertinent. Therefore, steps have to be taken for the revival of ASIDCL, Sarma said at a meeting here.

It was also decided that the chief minister will act as the chairman of ASIDCL, the statement added.

Sarma also stressed on the need for expediting the state government's plan for connecting different places of Assam through a well laid out network of roads.

He asked the PWD to study the feasibility for declaring the stretch of 416-km road from Dhubri to Silapathar, once upon a time known as 'Gohainkamal Ali', as special corridor.

