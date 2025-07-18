Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): In adherence to the principle of transparent and merit-based recruitment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed appointment letters to 342 candidates under the Department of Higher (Technical) Education at a ceremony held in the auditorium of Gauhati Medical College.

Of these, 236 individuals have been appointed as lecturers - 141 in technical subjects and 95 in non-technical subjects - in the state's polytechnic institutions. Additionally, appointment letters were distributed to 85 Senior Instructors to be posted in the state's engineering colleges and polytechnics, along with three librarians in engineering colleges and 18 librarians in polytechnics.

With these latest appointments, the total number of jobs provided under the current state government's tenure has reached 1,21,182.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sarma stated that these appointments were made based on approvals granted by the Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board.

He mentioned that, since 2022, a total of 630 individuals have been appointed to various roles, including that of lecturer, in engineering colleges and polytechnics across the state, in accordance with the Board's recommendations. Furthermore, in 2024, 76 Assistant Professors in both technical and non-technical subjects were appointed in engineering colleges, based on the approval of the Assam Public Service Commission.

He further noted that the government, in fulfilment of its electoral commitment to provide one lakh government jobs to the state's youth, has prioritised recruitment to teaching posts in higher education. Following sustained efforts, the recruitment process for teaching positions in all 26 government polytechnics and 7 engineering colleges in the State is now nearing completion, and is expected to conclude by December this year, he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to enhance academic standards in engineering colleges and polytechnics, as well as to cultivate a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He stated that work is currently underway to establish a semiconductor industry in Jagiroad, an ethanol facility at the Numaligarh Refinery, and a fertiliser plant at Namrup.

He added that the state government has also received proposals for two cement projects involving investments totalling approximately Rs. 10,000 crores, alongside ongoing efforts to set up two thermal power plants.

Observing that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, Dr. Sarma emphasised that employment opportunities in the State would expand considerably. In this context, he highlighted the need to foster start-ups, incubation centres, and innovation, and underscored the importance of equipping the youth with knowledge of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 3D printing.

The Chief Minister stated that the construction of eight engineering colleges is currently underway at various stages of development. He reiterated that society can truly progress only when individuals, having fulfilled their own aspirations, commit themselves to serving others. He therefore urged the newly appointed faculty in engineering colleges and polytechnics to foster a spirit of fresh thinking. These institutions, he stressed, should function not only as centres for skill development but also as incubators for start-ups and innovation. He noted the rising demand for engineers across various sectors, such as energy, and called upon technical institutions to prepare students to meet these evolving needs.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Education, etc. Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, Narayan Konwar, Director of Technical Education, Dhrubajyoti Borah, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

