Morigaon (Assam) [India], August 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed cheques amounting to Rs 10,000 each to members of self-help groups (SHGs) under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) at Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

On this occasion, he also performed the bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stones of two important projects--a Working Women's Hostel to be constructed near the Tata Semiconductor plant site at Jagiroad, with an estimated outlay of Rs 142 crore, and the Co-District Commissioner's Office of Jagiroad Co-district at Bhakatgaon in Mayong.

Addressing a public meeting at the Dreamland playground in Bhakatgaon, the Chief Minister remarked that the day marked a moment of joy for the people of Jagiroad.

He said that within the constituency alone, 37,713 women associated with SHGs would each receive Rs 10,000 as seed capital, thereby directing nearly Rs 38 crore of investment.

"Across Assam, about 40 lakh women--organised into approximately four lakh SHGs in both rural and urban areas--stood to benefit from the scheme. Within the next three months the State Government would disburse a sum of Rs 4,000 crore under MMUA," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma recalled that the inaugural phase of cheque distribution commenced on 1 April in the Behali constituency, followed by Nalbari yesterday and Jagiroad today.

He stated that the process would extend to every constituency, ensuring that all women SHG members receive Rs 10,000 as entrepreneurial support.

Reiterating his Government's commitment to honouring its pledges in both letter and spirit, the Chief Minister drew attention to the Orunodoi scheme, now in its sixth year.

He traced its evolution: beneficiaries initially received Rs. 830 per month, which was subsequently raised to Rs 1,000, and then to Rs 1,250. From the current year onwards, recipients would be entitled to an additional Rs 250 earmarked for the purchase of LPG cylinders, thereby enhancing the monthly benefit to Rs 1,500.

CM Sarma mentioned that under MMUA, beneficiaries may utilise the grant for personal, familial, or collective entrepreneurial ventures. The Government, he stated, would conduct surveys to ascertain the types of enterprises being pursued.

"Those demonstrating judicious use of the initial sum would be eligible for a subsequent grant of Rs 25,000. Thereafter, with appropriate utilisation, they may avail themselves of bank loans up to Rs 50,000, with the State assuming responsibility for the interest component. In addition, beneficiaries would undergo a three-day training programme to strengthen their entrepreneurial capacities," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Minister of Water Resources, etc., Pijush Hazarika, for his sustained efforts towards the successful implementation of MMUA in Jagiroad.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Water Resources, etc., Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs etc. and Guardian Minister of Morigaon district Kaushik Rai, MLA Ramakanta Deuri, Chief Executive Member of the Tiwa Autonomous Council Jibon Chandra Konwar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department B Kalyan Chakravarthy, State Mission Director of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi, District Commissioner of Morigaon Anamika Tewari, Chairperson of Morigaon Zilla Parishad Pronoti Kalita Deka, and other dignitaries.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister performed the bhoomi pujan and foundation stone laying of two important projects.

The proposed Working Women's Hostel, to be constructed under the Government of India's special assistance scheme, is part of a broader endeavour to create dedicated residential facilities for working women in Assam. Envisaged at an expenditure of Rs 142 crore, the project would extend over an expanse of approximately 21,414 square metres. Its initial phase is designed to accommodate 830 residents, with the construction scheduled for completion within eighteen months.

The hostel would incorporate modular construction techniques, executive twin-sharing accommodation, and a green campus premised on principles of zero waste, zero discharge, and renewable energy.

The second project, the new Co-District Commissioner's Office at Jagiroad, aims to bring administration closer to the people, enhancing both responsiveness and efficiency in meeting socio-economic needs.

The two foundation stone laying ceremonies were also attended by Minister of Water Resources etc. and Jagiroad MLA Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Public Health Engineering etc. Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Minister of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs etc. and Guardian Minister of Morigaon district Kaushik Rai, and other dignitaries.

During his visit to Jagiroad, CM Sarma also paid homage to the late social worker Nathuram Hazarika at his residence in Ahatguri, offering floral tributes and prayers for eternal peace to his departed soul. (ANI)

