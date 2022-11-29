Silchar (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): As a goodwill gesture to the families of tea workers of Doloo Tea Garden in Cachar district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques worth Rs 1 lakh to each of the 1,296 families at a function held at Doloo Tea Estate in Cachar district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the welfare of the people belonging to tea garden areas has been one of the priorities of his government.

Sarma said that his government is working for the socio-cultural-economic and academic development of the people belonging to tea garden areas.

While handing over the cheques, the Assam Chief Minister assured that his government will also give financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1 lakh each to the casual employees belonging to Doloo Tea Estate.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that for the academic empowerment of the students belonging to Doloo Tea Estate, the State government will post an adequate number of teachers in the school at Doloo Tea Estate.Moreover, poor families in Doloo Tea Estate will be included in the Orunodoi beneficiaries' list, the Chief Minister said adding that once included, each family will be entitled to the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1250 per month.

He asked the tea garden families of Doloo Tea Estate to use the amount for the purpose of educating of their children.

He also said since education is the most important tool for human resource development, the tea garden families of Doloo Tea Estate should educate their children and make good use of the quota earmarked for students of the tea community for admission to medical colleges.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that his government is working on a plan to provide free electricity to tea garden areas across the state.

Sarma said that airports are harbingers of the economic prosperity of a region. So, the proposed airport at Doloo will usher in unprecedented economic development in the Barak valley region.

He said that since the existing airport at Kumbhirgram is a defence airport, expansion of the airport to the increasing demands of air traffic is not possible. Therefore, the proposed new airport at Doloo besides meeting the enhanced customer demand will bring about economic growth for the people.

Chief Minister Sarma earlier laid the foundation stone of a project involving road widening and providing heavy guard walls on both sides of the Rangirkhal areas in Silchar town.

The project will be executed under CIDF with a financial outlay of Rs 4206 lakh and the length of the project will be approximately 3.72 km.

The proposed infrastructure work will start from Kanakpur Bazar and end near Suntil Hospital through Shyamananda Ashram, Netaji School. Once the project is completed it will reduce soil erosion and increase the water-bearing capacity of the channel thereby mitigating urban flood to a great extent.

Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, Minister Finance Ajanta Neog, Minister Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, Minister Public Health Engineering Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister Power Nandita Gorlosa, MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty and Kaushik Rai and host of others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

