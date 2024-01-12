Kamrup (Assam) [India], January 12 (ANI): Adding one more tooth to the health infrastructure of the state, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurated the new campus of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), in Kamrup district in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held at Changsari.

It may be noted that located at Changsari, Kamrup, the new campus of NIPER spread over 27688 sq. mts is built with a total outlay of Rs. 157 crore.

Along with the dedication of NIPER Guwahati, foundation stone was also laid for NIPER Hyderabad and Raebareli and several Healthcare Infrastructure projects in Assam.

Projects worth several crores will begin under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and another outlay of Rs. 150 crore has been approved for the upgradation of Assam Medical College under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

Among the health care infrastructure projects, inauguration of Block Primary Health Unit at Nakachari BPHC, Jorhat, 100 bedded MCH wing at Kokrajhar Medical College, Kokrajhar, Block Primary Health Unit at Ghograpar BPH, Nalbari district, were done at the same programme.

Moreover, foundations for as many as 16 health infrastructure projects under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission were also laid on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta said that he is glad to be a part of the inauguration ceremony of the new campus of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research at Changsari.

"The dedication, inauguration and laying foundations of the health infrastructure projects in Assam and other Northeastern states are boon for health and wellness of the people of the region," he said.

On the occasion, Assam CM expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in steering Assam to the path of unprecedented growth and development.

"Because of the Prime Minister, North East India has come to the mainstream of the nation strengthening the emotional link between North East and other parts of the country," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the health infrastructure presented to Assam and other North Eastern states in the Amrit Kaal will be a crucial mile stone towards the development of the country. This will also help Assam and other North Eastern states to contribute to the development journey of the country.

"With all the important health institutions on the North bank of the Brahmaputra like AIIMS, NIPER, Guwahati campus of National Forensic Science University, Kamrup district is turning out to be crucial health care provider of the state. Moreover, with IIT, AIIMS, the new campus of NIPER and the upcoming campus of the National Forensic Sciences University all in the vicinity- Guwahati is helping the city to emerge as a major hub of bioscience research in the country," Assam CM said.

It may be noted that seven National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs), as institutes of national importance, have been set up at Mohali, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Raebareli under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India vide NIPER Act, 1998, as amended from time to time.

The Chief Minister said that the institutes are expected to nurture and promote quality and excellence in pharmaceutical education and research, conduct masters, doctoral and post-doctoral courses and research in pharmaceutical education, develop a multi-disciplinary approach in carrying out research and training of pharmaceutical manpower.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta also graced the inaugural ceremony.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha also attended the programme virtually. (ANI)

