Golaghat (Assam) [India] May 20 (ANI): As part of the ongoing efforts of the Assam Government to develop industrial infrastructure and facilitate land availability for investors, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma undertook an inspection of the site of the erstwhile Assam Co-operative Sugar Mill located at Barua Bamungaon under the Khumtai constituency in Golaghat district on Tuesday.

Sarma stated that following the conclusion of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, many industrial groups have come to Assam and requested land from the state government to set up industries.

Also Read | Kempaiah Somashekar New Manipur HC CJ: President Appoints Karnataka HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

He referred to the recent approval of two industrial projects in Numaligarh and said that land allocation for these projects has already been made. He also noted that additional industrial ventures are expected in Assam, and the state government has initiated appropriate measures to allocate land for these as well.

Furthermore, he said that the government is working to prevent encroachment on government vacant land and is in the process of converting such land into industrial parks.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Hit With Sex Scandal: DMK Sacks Worker After Wife Accuses Him of Torture, Grooming Girls for Sex With Politicians.

The Chief Minister identified the vacant land of the former sugar mill as a key site for future industrial development.

He stated that once legal and administrative issues concerning the land are resolved, it would be made available for industrial use. The approximately 500 bighas of land could potentially be developed into an industrial park, which he said would contribute to the state's industrial capacity.

He added that the government would take steps to construct a boundary wall around the site, with work scheduled to begin shortly. He also mentioned that the state has already implemented measures to safeguard vacant government land, with district commissioners instructed accordingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)