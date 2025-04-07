Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan and discussed Assam's vision of launching its own satellite.

In a meeting with the ISRO Chairman at Assam House here, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma outlined the Government of Assam's vision to have its own satellite, ASSAMSAT, in collaboration with IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), Department of Space, Government of India.

"ASSAMSAT will help to ensure continuous flow of data for the implementation of critical socio-economic projects and a host of dedicated services for agriculture, disaster management, infrastructure development, and security border management and police operations," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The ISRO Chairman, who was accompanied by his wife, assured the Chief Minister that his organisation would fully support Assam's vision of having its own satellite.

Later, taking to X, CMO, Assam tweeted, "HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had an engaging meeting with ISRO Chairman Shri V. Narayanan to discuss Assam's vision of launching its own satellite, aimed at enhancing flood management, policy planning and border monitoring."

"ISRO has assured full support in realising this ambitious initiative. HCM lauded ISRO's stellar work and called its scientists a true inspiration for every Indian", the tweet added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official 'X' handle and shared the experience about meeting ISRO chief V Narayanan.

"I had an enriching meeting with the very knowledgeable Chairman of ISRO, Mr. V. Narayanan. We spoke at length about Assam's ambitious space agenda. ISRO is fully onboard to help Assam launch its first-ever satellite. Tentatively, these will be low earth orbit satellites, that can generate continuous and contiguous coverage of the State. This will help us in several areas such as flood mitigation, policy planning and fighting infiltration. We will soon be signing a MoU with ISRO to facilitate this", Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet read.

"Guwahati's Chandrapur will soon be home to a major space observatory that will assist India's satellite launches. We expect commissioning of the first phase by January 2026. During my meeting, Mr. Narayanan was kind enough to personally explain to me the fascinating workings of the cryogenic powered GSLV launch vehicle. This same system will also be used in docking and berthing, while India prepares to send humans during Mission Gaganyaan", the tweet added. (ANI)

