Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday performed the Bhoomi Poojan for two upcoming hotels, 'Marriott Resort & Spa' and 'Fairfield by Marriott', at Borjhar in Guwahati.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) for these landmark projects, worth Rs 500 crore, were signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0, and work has commenced within just three months.

Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam is emerging as a key destination for global hospitality chains, with 11 five-star hotels in the pipeline to meet rising demand.

"11 five-star hotels are in the pipeline and with this, Guwahati is becoming a hub for global hospitality chains who are seizing the opportunity to cater to the huge demand in the region," CM Sarma said.

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Indian Army for killing over 100 terrorists in the strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor and said that if Pakistan violates the cessation of hostilities, Indian forces will give a "befitting reply" to them.

"DGMO explained all the strikes Indian armed forces did in Pakistan... No country has ever killed over 100 militants in another country. Prime Minister gave out a message to the world that wherever the terrorists are, we will kill every one of them, no matter where they hide..If Pakistan violates the ceasefire, Indian forces will give a befitting reply to them," Assam CM said, addressing a press conference on Sunday.

On Sunday, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that more than 100 terrorists, including those involved in the 1999 Indian Airlines flight (IC-814) hijacking, and the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, were eliminated in the precision strikes carried out by the armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed. (ANI)

