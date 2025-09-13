Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lauded the talent and patriotism of the state's youth for sculpting of the national emblem at a time when "some have a problem" with the Ashokan symbol.

"The vast pool of talent and patriotism in Assam is truly humbling. At a time when some have a problem with our National Emblem, Assam's youngsters are carving near perfect sculpture of this revered symbol," Sarma said in a post on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday received a handcrafted memento of the National Emblem from artist Bichitra Pathak of Mushalpur, Baksa.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Sarma expressed heartfelt gratitude for the gesture and praised the artist for his dedication and craftsmanship.

"HCM expressed heartfelt gratitude for the gesture and appreciated him for this heartfelt creation that reflects the spirit of dedication and artistry," the CMO said in a statement.

Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for "justifying" the act of defacing the national emblem inscribed on the foundation stone of the renovated Hazratbal Shrine.

Calling Abdullah's statement "utter disrespect" of a national symbol, Trivedi said, "Utter disrespect to the national emblem by the leader of the INDI Alliance and CM of J-K. Omar Abdullah, rather than condemning the dastardly attack, tried to justify it."

He also accused Congress of insulting the Constitution. "It shows the real face of Congress and its allies that they are ready to hit the identity and symbol of India's national pride. India's national emblem, considered as Ashok Stambh, has been adopted as the symbol of India by our founding fathers. Disrespect to it is an utter disrespect to the Constitution, integrity and identity of India," he said.

The BJP leader further questioned Congress for not condemning the incident, accusing the party of having a "nefarious mindset" to divide the country. "In 1993, when terrorists captured the holy shrine, nobody said that it was an utter disrespect. On this utter disrespect of the national emblem, if the Congress and its alliance are keeping mum, it shows their nefarious mindset, which is ready to divide the country on every possible line to dilute, divert and subvert nationalism," Trivedi added.

Omar Abdullah had earlier questioned the use of the emblem at the shrine, saying, "The first question is whether the emblem should have been etched on the foundation stone. I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious place. So, what was the compulsion to have the emblem on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone? Was work not enough?"

Linking the issue to Bihar, the birthplace of Emperor Ashoka, Trivedi also targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. "Samrat Ashok was born in Bihar... It seems that Congress and its allies have taken a contract to insult the symbols associated with Bihar, from Kerala to Kashmir. I want to ask Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi that this attack on the symbol of the country's identity and your silence on it are raising very deep questions," he said.

Demanding an apology from the INDIA bloc, Trivedi added, "Such thoughts towards the symbols associated with Bihar and Emperor Ashoka, and the National Emblem, which is also inscribed on the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, show that by keeping the Constitution aside, they want to put their politics above it. They leave no stone unturned in insulting the symbols associated with Bihar. We want a clear and unambiguous answer from both these leaders and from all the parties of the INDIA alliance. They should apologise to the country for attempting to defend this attack on the identity of India."

The controversy erupted after a viral video surfaced showing a mob defacing the national emblem inscribed on the foundation stone of the Hazratbal shrine, which is undergoing reconstruction and redevelopment under the Waqf Board. (ANI)

