Baksa (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Baksa district on Saturday following review meetings in Udalguri and Tamulpur, with the objective of expediting developmental efforts in the BTR region and ensuring the effective implementation of government welfare schemes.

At the office of the District Election Officer in Mushalpur, he held a review meeting focused on the status of five key welfare initiatives.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Police Arrest Man for Killing His Friend by Pushing Him From Building Following Argument Over Missing Mobile Phone.

The meeting, attended by BTR officials, various departmental heads, and senior officers of the Assam Government, included a PowerPoint presentation assessing the implementation status and progress of Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom, Eti Koli Duti Paat, and the Ration Card scheme.

Notably, the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme had previously covered 46,998 beneficiaries in the Baksa and Manas constituencies. The new phase aims to expand coverage to 59,000 individuals.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Having Extramarital Affair Strangles Husband to Death in Bachupally After He Stops Her From Talking to Lover, Arrested.

CM Sarma directed the relevant departments to complete the requisite work within the prescribed timeline, noting that the government intends to initiate benefit disbursement under the scheme in September.

He also directed that the final list of beneficiaries be uploaded by the end of July.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan in Baksa district, examining the number of applications received and the selection figures.

He stated that 1,200 youths would receive financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each under the scheme this year. Of these, 400 individuals have already received Rs 1 lakh, while 60 have secured loans through the MUDRA Yojana. Those who have received the initial disbursement will be issued a final instalment of an additional Rs 1 lakh.

He remarked that the scheme's success is contingent on whether selected candidates are able to establish effective linkages with banks. To this end, he underscored the need to strengthen such connections within the district and instructed the District Commissioner to prioritise this matter.

Further, the meeting included a review of the 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' scheme. The Fatemabad and Dumuni Tea Estates in Baksa, which employ 3,700 workers, were examined with regard to Aadhaar enrolment, the completion of required documentation, and the progress of data uploads related to the scheme implementation.

Sarma also took stock of the advancement of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, noting that the third phase of the re-verification process has already been concluded in the district.

He directed that all remaining work under this scheme be completed within July. The discussion extended to the Ration Card scheme, with particular attention to ensuring support for economically disadvantaged groups. Presently, 1,29,860 individuals in the district are availing benefits under the scheme, and the Chief Minister mentioned that an additional 4,000 individuals in the Baksa and Manas constituencies would be newly brought under its ambit.

After the meeting, Dr Sarma told the media that these welfare initiatives by the government would directly benefit 1.80 lakh families in the Baksa district.

He also said that two development projects under the Asom Mala initiative were finalised during the meeting and would be implemented shortly. Observing that peace has been restored in the BTR region through the coordinated efforts of the Central Government, the State Government, and the BTR administration; he added that over the next five years, the region would continue on its path towards development, stability, and prosperity.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister interacted with various organisations and individuals in the courtyard of the Circuit House, where he noted their concerns, issues, and observations on a range of matters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)