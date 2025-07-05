Hyderabad, July 5: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Telangana, where a woman allegedly killed her husband after he stopped her from talking to her lover. Police officials said that the accused woman, who is a mother of two children, killed her husband by strangling him to death while he was sleeping after consuming alcohol. The deceased man has been identified as Kampili Anjilappa (32), while the woman has been identified as Radha.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the couple, who had been married for 10 years, lived in Kotakonda village in Narayanpet Mandal. Two months before the incident, the couple moved to Mumbai and started working as labourers. While in Mumbai, Radha fell in love with a man hailing from Dhanwada Mandal and allegedly entered into a relationship with him. Telangana Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Stripped and Tonsured Over Affair With Married Man in Hanumakonda; Case Registered.

When Radha's husband found out about her affair, he asked her to stop talking to the other man. When they were returning to their village, Radha told Anjilappa to work somewhere else to avoid shame back home. After this, the duo started working at an apartment building in Bachupally, Hyderabad. During this period, they lived in a hut.

However, it is learnt that Radha continued to talk to her lover. This angered Anjilappa and led to an argument between them. On the night of June 23, Kampili went to sleep after drinking alcohol. Soon after Anjilappa slept, Radha strangled her husband to death. Later, she went to sleep in a house next door, claiming that her husband was harassing her. Telangana Shocker: Woman Murdered by Daughter and Boyfriend With Hammer for Dispute Over Marriage in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

The next day, Radha returned to the hut and pretended that she had found her husband dead and started crying. After the incident, the police took Radha into custody after Anjilappa's family raised suspicion. During questioning, she confessed to killing her husband.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

