Dispur (Assam) [India], May 8 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in an event to mark the closure of the first phase of Mission Basundhara or Assam's land-related issues mitigation mission.

The event was also attended by Assam Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and a host of senior government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma lauded the efforts of every individual who was either directly or indirectly associated with the execution of the scheme.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to everybody whose contribution in their respective capacity led to the successful execution of what once seemed to be an insurmountable task to many when it was initially launched on October 2 last year".

"We should always keep working in this spirit so that we are able to take public services to the doorsteps of the common man," the Chief Minister further stated, urging all those present to develop a work culture where there are least bureaucratic bottlenecks and red-tapism.

"With the disposal of the last case today of Basanti Das (of North Guwahati) who had been running from pillar to post for the past 18 years for resolution of her application before the launch of this scheme, all 8,13,981 applications received under Mission Basundhara have been disposed. We all know that some land-related issues are very complex in nature and therefore not all the applications received could be resolved in this phase of the mission (Basundhara). Therefore, within the next few months, we will once again upload those unresolved cases on the Mission Basundhara portal and see if there are ways through which we can bring a conclusion to some of them, if not all, Dr Sarma said, referring to the unresolved cases under the scheme.

The Chief Minister today also launched the Composite Land Transfer Service aimed at resolution of no objection certificates (NOCs), registration, mutation and partition of land in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup district. This will later be extended to the other districts as well, the Chief Minister stated.

Also, Dr Sarma today launched the project for detailed survey of a total 1,074 numbers of non-cadastral villages spread over various districts of the state.

The Chief Minister also declared the second chapter of Mission Basundara will formally be launched on coming October 2 and that the ambit of this phase will be limited to indigenous population and that land under occupation of doubtful citizens and under encroachment won't be covered. (ANI)

