Guwahati, Dec 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday rolled out 17 projects, involving an expenditure of Rs 853 crore, in Jorhat district.

Sarma laid the foundation stones of these projects of various departments and said that once completed, these infrastructure ventures will add new momentum to the development of Jorhat and its peripheral areas.

The Jorhat initiatives "involved 'bhumi pujan' and laying foundation stones of as many as 17 projects" with an "outlay of Rs 853.15 crore", an official release said.

Sarma hailed the socio, cultural and academic prowess of Jorhat and said that the state government has launched these infrastructure projects to help the district sustain its traditions.

Some of these are Lachit Maidam and Cultural project for Rs 149.83 crore, a road between Jorhat and Komarbondha for Rs 269.05 crore, a flyover at Komarbondha over a railway line for Rs 78.27 crore, an integrated DC office at Jorhat for Rs 49.62 crore and a district sports complex for Rs 50 crore, the release said.

"For the development to take place, the state needs an enabling environment sans the culture of 'dharna' and 'bandh'. If this tempo of development initiatives continues for one decade, Assam will surely become one of five top-performing states in the country," he said.

Bapuji Mini stadium at Mariani for Rs 10.78 crore, Teok Campus of Assam Women's University for Rs 28.51 crore, and Research initiatives to upgrade three ITIs into a centre of excellence for Rs 15.11 crore are also among the projects.

A freedom memorial park inside Jorhat Central Jail for Rs 134.91 crore, four sub-stations of Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd for Rs 44.41 crore and a silk college at Titabor for Rs 22.41 crore will also be set up.

