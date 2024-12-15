Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of distributing new ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) across 49 new legislative assembly constituencies at an event held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

During the event, the Chief Minister distributed ration cards to 14,328 beneficiaries from 4,535 families in the 36 Guwahati Central Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) and to 16,411 beneficiaries from 4,759 families in the 37 Jalukbari LAC.

Also Read | Kerala State Coordinator of Hindus of America and RSS Leader P Sreekumar Presents Rig Veda to Pope Francis at Vatican in Rome.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring that the underprivileged have consistent access to rice. He noted that the NFSA was implemented in Assam in December 2015 to address the nutritional needs of approximately 2.51 crore beneficiaries.

He emphasised that 85% of rural residents and 60% of urban inhabitants are entitled to ration cards.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Nitesh Rane, Shiv Sena's Uday Samant and Others Take Oath As Ministers in Devendra Fadnavis-Led MahaYuti Govt (Watch Videos).

"Following the linking of ration cards with Aadhaar, an additional 60 lakh cards have been issued, enabling the distribution of free rice through biometric verification," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also praised the successful implementation of the "One Nation, One Ration Card" scheme, which has been operational for the past three years, allowing beneficiaries to access provisions anywhere in the country. He clarified that ration cards must be collected between the 1st and 10th of each month, assuring the public that fraudulent claims would not be entertained, as the government has worked diligently to ensure that only deserving families receive benefits.

The Chief Minister shared that in the 2023-24 fiscal year, 42,85,745 new beneficiaries have been included, with 10,73,489 families receiving ration cards in January alone, benefitting over 52 lakh people.

He explained that the state Cabinet had decided to issue 20 lakh new ration cards, distributed equitably across constituencies to ensure inclusivity. Starting today, 7 lakh individuals in 49 constituencies will receive new ration cards, securing 35 lakh kilograms of rice for those in need.

Furthermore, he stated that 19,92,167 individuals across the remaining 76 constituencies would receive their ration cards within the month.

Addressing healthcare, Sarma highlighted that families holding ration cards would be eligible for free medical treatment of up to Rs5 lakh at government hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Assam schemes.

"Even those without health cards can access healthcare by presenting their ration cards at hospitals. Additionally, ration cardholders will have access to cooking gas through the Ujjwala scheme. The state government has initiated a beneficiary selection process for the Orunodoi scheme, which will run until December 28. To prevent fraudulent claims, the Orunodoi scheme will be linked to ration cards. Beneficiary selection will occur through village meetings, and existing beneficiaries must re-register during these meetings to continue receiving benefits. A ration card is mandatory for availing of Orunodoi benefits," he explained.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the expansion of the Orunodoi scheme, stating that each constituency, which previously had 22,000 beneficiaries, would now include an additional 8,000 to 10,000 families.

"While 27 lakh people benefitted from Orunodoi in the past, approximately 40 lakh families are now expected to benefit," he added.

Sarma urged people to participate in the village-level meetings to ensure inclusion in the scheme. He addressed the previous exclusion of certain groups--such as master roll employees, daily-wage labourers, retired fourth-grade employees of the Central and State Governments, and retired contractual workers--assuring their inclusion in the distribution of ration cards.

The Chief Minister noted that the benefits of the Orunodoi, Ayushman Bharat, and Ayushman Assam schemes, as well as other provisions, would also be extended to residents of old age homes, orphanages, and to mothers and children in need.

He highlighted the importance of the state's welfare initiatives, such as the Mukhyamantri Udyamita Scheme, aimed at empowering members of self-help groups to become Lakhpati Baideos, with each member receiving Rs10,000. He stated that the review process for this scheme is progressing rapidly and will conclude by December 28.

"The government is also working to provide essential commodities, such as lentils and sugar, at subsidised rates. The Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Department has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive framework for this initiative, which is likely to be featured in the upcoming state budget," he added.

Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to transparency and equitable service delivery, emphasising its resolve to eradicate corruption and bias that had plagued the system in the past. He concluded by urging students to focus on academic excellence to secure employment opportunities in the future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)