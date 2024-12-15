Nagpur, December 15: Leaders of the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Maharashtra government during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Sunday. The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiv Sena.

BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with Ashish Shelar, Ganesh Naik, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, and Nitesh Rane, were among those who took the oath. Shiv Sena leaders Shambhuraj Desai, Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, and Sanjay Shirsat, representing Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, were also sworn in as ministers. Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Nitesh Rane, Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde and Others Take Oath As Cabinet Ministers in Devendra Fadnavis-Led MahaYuti Government (See Pics).

NCP leaders Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif were inducted into the Cabinet as well. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM Devendra Fadnavis Holds First Roadshow Since Mahayuti Win, Pays Floral Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar in Nagpur (Watch Videos).

BJP's State Unit Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Sworn-In as Minister

VIDEO | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) sworn in as Maharashtra minister. #MaharashtraCabinetExpansion #Maharashtra (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/UcZD11t6oB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2024

Uday Samant Takes Oath as Maharashtra Minister

महायुती सरकारच्या मंत्रिमंडळाचा विस्तार होऊन आज नव्या सदस्यांनी राजभवन, नागपूर येथे मंत्रिपदाची शपथ घेतली. यामध्ये, राज्याच्या कॅबिनेट मंत्री पदाची मी शपथ घेतली. महाराष्ट्र राज्याचा मंत्री म्हणून मला दिलेली जबाबदारी मी अत्यंत नम्रपणे स्वीकारत असून लोकसेवेसाठी सदैव कटिबद्ध आहे.… pic.twitter.com/yRBqrAP1sL — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) December 15, 2024

Nitesh Rane Takes Oath

VIDEO | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP leader Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) sworn in as Maharashtra minister. #MaharashtraCabinetExpansion #Maharashtra (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/DijmQszLEZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2024

The Cabinet expansion comes more than two weeks after CM Fadnavis and his two deputies were sworn in on December 5. The Mahayuti alliance had faced criticism from the opposition for delaying the announcement of its Cabinet despite holding a significant majority. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory, winning 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and the NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

