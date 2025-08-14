Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 14 (ANI): Recognising the need for empowering the citizens living in remote areas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a special scheme for the grant of arms licenses to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens in vulnerable and remote areas of the state on the Sewa Setu portal.

Assam CM launched the scheme at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

It may be noted that the Cabinet took a decision on May 28, and subsequently, the government notified a special scheme for the grant of arms licenses to original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens living in vulnerable areas under the Arms Act 1959 and the Arms Rules 2016.

Under this special scheme, original inhabitants of Assam, indigenous Indian citizens with a genuine threat to life and safety due to vulnerability of the region in which they reside, can apply for arms licenses.

The application will be individually scrutinised from the perspective of threat perception, personal security requirements, and the necessity of possessing the licensed arms based on field-level inputs and assessments by designated police and intelligence authorities.

A detailed police verification, including local inquiry, past criminal antecedents and socio-economic backgrounds, will be conducted. Moreover, the grant of a license shall be subject to full compliance with the Arms Act 1959, the Arms Rules or any other orders in force.

The Home and Political Department shall maintain oversight and may call for periodic reports from the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police on the implementation of this special scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said, "It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of a crucial public service today. It marks a significant step in our government's commitment to ensuring citizen safety, transparency in governance, and the empowerment of original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens."

He said that the special scheme reflects the State government's concern for the security of citizens living in vulnerable and remote areas of Assam due to geographic and socio-political factors.

Citing the reasons for the government to make this special scheme, the Chief Minister said, "It has been observed that localised and micro-level security challenges sometimes demand lawful access to self-defence, especially for our original inhabitants and indigenous citizens."

This special scheme would empower citizens to protect themselves against any covert or overt design of aggression against them, he said.

Highlighting the scheme, the Chief Minister said that under this scheme, applicants residing in vulnerable and remote areas will be eligible to apply, subject to rigorous field-level security assessments, police verification, and the recommendation of the Senior Superintendent of Police.

"Licenses will be issued only after careful vetting and with full compliance with all legal provisions under the Arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Rules, 2016," the CM emphasised.

CM Sarma also said that the special scheme is purely citizen-centric, which would empower the citizens in remote areas as the first responders in case the police take time to reach out to the area. The scheme is very positive as it would also help the citizens in their cause of self-defence.

He further stated that with the launch of the portal, applicants can now apply online from remote locations to avail of the scheme's benefits.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, however, appealed to the public to make responsible use of this facility, and assured everyone that strict monitoring, periodic review, and legal safeguards are built into the scheme to prevent any misuse. (ANI)

