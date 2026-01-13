Sribhumi (Assam) [India], January 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the distribution of cheques under the Chief Minister's Women Entrepreneurship Mission in the Karimganj North Legislative Assembly Constituency of Sribhumi district and Katigorah and Barkhola Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Cachar district.

Under the programme, 14,135 women beneficiaries from Karimganj North, 18,578 from Katigorah and 19,756 from Barkhola received entrepreneurship seed capital of Rs. 10,000 each. With this, a total of 19,40,715 women across 80 Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the state have been covered under the mission so far.

Also Read | Rajasthan Headmaster Suspended Over Alleged Meat Cooking in Govt Primary School; Probe Finds Only Vegetable Curry.

Addressing a large public meeting at the DSA Playground in Sribhumi district, the Chief Minister said the State Government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 each as seed capital to 32 lakh women under the mission, involving an expenditure of Rs 3,200 crore.

He informed that Karimganj North has 2,039 "Lakhpati Baideus" and highlighted the top 20 highest-earning women entrepreneurs from the constituency.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2026 FAQs: When and Where To Buy Tickets? What Are the Event Timings and Venue? Your Key Questions Answered.

Explaining the utilisation of the seed capital, Sarma said that if women deposit the first instalment in their Self-Help Groups, a collective corpus of Rs 1 lakh can be created. This fund can be used to start collective enterprises, invest in individual businesses, or expand existing family ventures.

He added that the government would assess fund utilisation after six months. Women who utilise the initial assistance effectively would become eligible for further support of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 in subsequent phases.

The Chief Minister announced that an additional 2,000 beneficiaries in the constituency would be covered under the Orunodoi scheme and said Orunodoi beneficiaries would receive Rs. 8,000 each on February 20.

He also announced Rs. 10 crore for the improvement of the DSA Playground. The Chief Minister stated that the government has ensured the supply of almost all essential commodities and noted that Assam has made significant progress toward becoming a developed state.

The programme was attended by Ministers Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, Member of Parliament Kripanath Mallah, MLA Bijoy Malakar, former Rajya Sabha MP Mission Ranjan Das, Director of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Kuntalmoni Sharma Bordoloi, the District Commissioner and other dignitaries.

Later, the Chief Minister attended a meeting at Rajpur Playground in the Cachar district to distribute funds for the Katigorah constituency.

Extending greetings on Bhogali Bihu and Makar Sankranti, Dr. Sarma said that while several schemes have been implemented over the years, the Chief Minister's Women Entrepreneurship Mission is the only initiative exclusively aimed at women.

He said the mission has only begun, with its second and third phases yet to be rolled out. Out of 40 lakh women associated with Self-Help Groups in Assam, 8 lakh have already become Lakhpati Baideus, while the mission aims to transform the remaining 32 lakh women into self-reliant entrepreneurs.

Katigorah constituency has 1,801 Lakhpati Baideus, he said, highlighting the top 19 highest earners as examples of what determination and government support can achieve.

The Chief Minister also announced that an additional 2,000 beneficiaries from Katigorah would be included under the Orunodoi scheme. He said essential commodities such as pulses, sugar and salt are being provided at subsidised rates and that the government is considering making these items free in the future.

He further announced that the "Babu Scheme" for students would be launched on February 1.

The event was attended by Ministers Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, Member of Parliament Parimal Suklabaidya, MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and senior officials.

Addressing a public meeting at Silcoorie Playground in Cachar district for Barkhola constituency, Sarma said the government's goal is to make 32 lakh women self-reliant by transforming them into Lakhpati Baideus.

Of the 8 lakh women who have already achieved this status, 2,149 are from the Barkhola constituency.

He highlighted the top 19 highest-earning women entrepreneurs and said their success proves that with government support and personal effort, others can also achieve similar outcomes.

The programme was attended by Ministers Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, Member of Parliament Parimal Suklabaidya, MLAs Mihir Kanti Som, Dipayan Chakraborty, Nihar Ranjan Das and Misbaul Islam Laskar, Director of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Kuntalmoni Sharma Bordoloi, officials of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, district administration officials, dignitaries and beneficiary women.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the Silchar residence of former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, who passed away on January 7, and paid tribute to the veteran leader. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)