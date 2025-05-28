New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal and discussed matters pertaining to power sector and advancing urban development initiatives in Assam.

In course of the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma deliberated on strengthening the State's energy infrastructure.

The meeting also deliberated on resource adequacy and accelerating the pace of development of power plants coming up in the State.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Dr Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr KK Dwivedi and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Kavitha Padmanabhan.

Later, taking to X, Chief Minister Dr Sarma posted, "Had a productive discussion this evening with Hon'ble Minister Shri @mlkhattar Ji on strengthening Assam's energy infrastructure. We deliberated on ensuring resource adequacy and accelerating the development of new power plants across the State."

CM Sarma also met Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in Delhi and urged him to extract new minerals. During detailed discussions at the Union Minister's office at Shastri Bhawan, CM Sarma requested Reddy to extract new minerals and build seamless coal linkages to the upcoming thermal power plants in the State.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Minister to expand the area of operations at the Margherita coal mines to help Assam augment its coal income. Reddy assured Sarma that he would look into the requirements of Assam in the crucial coal and mines sector to refuel the economy.

"The discussion focused on harnessing Assam's mineral potential and strengthening cooperation in the mining sector," said CMO Assam in its official X handle. (ANI)

